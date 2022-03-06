Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.