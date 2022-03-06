Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lifted by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $57,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

NYSE FIS traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

