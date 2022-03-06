Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,924,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FACA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,684. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

