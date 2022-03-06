First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FCAP opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. First Capital has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.01.

Get First Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

In other First Capital news, SVP Dennis Thomas sold 777 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $30,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Capital by 64.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.