First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 9,336 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 74.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 197,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

