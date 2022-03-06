First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 641.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,712 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FOX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in FOX by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FOX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,482,000 after purchasing an additional 150,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in FOX by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,329,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,409 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

