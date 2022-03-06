First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,371 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,133,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,303,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $174.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day moving average of $139.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.