First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,319 shares of company stock worth $2,321,872 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

