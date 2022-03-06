First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Atlassian by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $104,536,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $267.61 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.23, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

