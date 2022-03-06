First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.19

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 537330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

