First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AIRR stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,141 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,906,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period.

