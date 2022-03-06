First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 191,880 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 953,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

