First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $426,000.

NASDAQ FSZ traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.