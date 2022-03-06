First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Lowered by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 2.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 166,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.