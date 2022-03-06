FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.97

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 139289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,315,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,675,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,144,000 after purchasing an additional 626,898 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

