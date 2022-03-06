Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $433,547.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,054. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Five9 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.90 and a beta of 0.52. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.