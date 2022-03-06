Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:PFO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
