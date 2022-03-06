Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PFO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

