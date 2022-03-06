Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

About Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY)

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

