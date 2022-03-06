Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,272,100 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the January 31st total of 1,396,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,721.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of FGETF remained flat at $$10.90 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

