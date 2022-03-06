Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Flora Growth by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flora Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Flora Growth stock remained flat at $$1.91 on Friday. 527,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

