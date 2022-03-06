FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ) Stock Price Down 4.7%

FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:FMQQ – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 7,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 16,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMQQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FMQQ The Next Frontier Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000.

