ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

