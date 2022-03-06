Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.13.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research cut Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

FTS stock traded up C$1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,326. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$57.95. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$49.82 and a 1-year high of C$61.54. The stock has a market cap of C$28.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

