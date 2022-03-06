Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $72.60. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.