Francois Rivard Acquires 500,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Francois Rivard acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,000.
Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.86 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33.
About HPQ-Silicon Resources (Get Rating)
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.