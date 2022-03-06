Francois Rivard Acquires 500,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Francois Rivard acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$219,000.

Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 149,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.32 and a twelve month high of C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$106.86 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33.

About HPQ-Silicon Resources (Get Rating)

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

