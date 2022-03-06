Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.21

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 17166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.
