FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

FREY opened at $8.42 on Thursday. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 15,257.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 5,697.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 75,205 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

