FS KKR Capital Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE FSK opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,454 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 286,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,247,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.