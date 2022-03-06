FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Stock Price Up 1.3%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 777 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

