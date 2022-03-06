FTX Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $99.39 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.32 or 0.00103053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.41 billion and approximately $99.39 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00034175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 333,564,713 coins and its circulating supply is 137,695,377 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

