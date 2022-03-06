fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.42 Million

Analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will post sales of $238.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.96 million. fuboTV reported sales of $119.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 11,276,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,376,838. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

