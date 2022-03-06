Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.23 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.
