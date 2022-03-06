Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.23 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 92,503 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

