Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FLL stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 2.00.
In related news, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $123,561.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have issued reports on FLL. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)
Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.
