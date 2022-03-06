Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.235-1.287 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Funko also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.910 EPS.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 4,877,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Funko has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Funko will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.66.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

