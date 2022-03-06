FY2022 Earnings Estimate for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Issued By B. Riley

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GP opened at $5.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.