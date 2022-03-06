FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Patterson Companies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

PDCO stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,130,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,192,000 after acquiring an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,581,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 123,594 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

