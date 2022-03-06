FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $3,500,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

