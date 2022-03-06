FY2025 EPS Estimates for Osisko Development Corp. Boosted by Analyst (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
