FY2025 EPS Estimates for Osisko Development Corp. Boosted by Analyst (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Development in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CVE:ODV opened at C$4.50 on Friday. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of C$3.89 and a 12 month high of C$7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of C$599.41 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.