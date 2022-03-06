GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the January 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,270. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

