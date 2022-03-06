Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.40

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 1769892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.32).
Separately, started coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of £65.67 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70.
Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)
Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Realms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Realms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.