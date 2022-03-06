Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.40

Shares of Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.40 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 1769892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.32).

Separately, started coverage on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of £65.67 million and a P/E ratio of -70.70.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Mark Blandford purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £320,000 ($429,357.31).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

