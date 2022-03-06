GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$16.84-$17.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.92 billion.GAP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.050 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered shares of GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. GAP has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of GAP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

