General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $7.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.29. 3,317,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $165.80 and a 52-week high of $245.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.45 and its 200-day moving average is $205.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.