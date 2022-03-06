Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

