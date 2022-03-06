Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNCA opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 153.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

