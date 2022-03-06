Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.450-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.57 billion-$20.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.01 billion.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $129.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 687,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,433,000 after buying an additional 201,242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,772,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 38,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

