Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 517,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $979,000. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $2,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth $5,489,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

OWLT stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Owlet Inc has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

