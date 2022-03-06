Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,763 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewAge were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 40.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 16.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewAge during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NewAge stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. NewAge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $83.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

