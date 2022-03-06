Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,614,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,178,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSE MCG opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

