Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $2.67 Million Position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 173,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Torrid alerts:

CURV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $7.95 on Friday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $33.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.