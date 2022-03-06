GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 30,385 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

