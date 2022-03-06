Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $27.53 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after purchasing an additional 104,532 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 63,408 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

